The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

French around the world: Keeping the language alive in Louisiana

Category: World Hits: 4

French around the world: Keeping the language alive in Louisiana To mark French language week (semaine de la francophonie), a celebration and recognition of French speakers around the world, we go to Louisiana.  A hundred years ago, teaching French was banned in public schools despite the fact that most residents did not speak English at the time. The tables have turned since then, but today, about 10 percent of the state's population still speaks French. A report by Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210319-french-around-the-world-keeping-the-language-alive-in-louisiana

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version