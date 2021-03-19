The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Morocco’s cannabis farmers: ‘Poor and living in fear’

Morocco’s cannabis farmers: ‘Poor and living in fear’ In Morocco’s impoverished Rif mountains, cannabis farming provides an essential economic lifeline. Now, the Moroccan government looks set to legalise the drug’s use, cultivation and export for medicine and industry. But many farmers, who say they face poverty, the fear of arrest and exploitation by dealers and traffickers, are not convinced the law change will do much to improve their lives.

