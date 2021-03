Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:32 Hits: 4

Spain's government has called a meeting of the interregional council for the coronavrius response on Thursday to evaluate possible resumption of vaccination with AstraZeneca shots after the EU drug regulator said that the vaccine's benefits outweighed risks.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/countries-resuming-astrazeneca-s-covid-19-vaccine-after-14439772