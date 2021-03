Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 17:51 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel said on Friday that data from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.

