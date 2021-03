Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 5

Greece will lift some COVID-19 restrictions next week as part of a plan to gradually reopen a fragile economy even as its hospitals remain under severe pressure from stubbornly high infections, authorities said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-lifts-some-covid-19-restrictions-to-relieve-lockdown-14448302