Friday, 19 March 2021

Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president, following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli. Ms. Hassan has had a meteoric rise in politics and was chosen by Mr. Magufuli as his vice president in 2015.

