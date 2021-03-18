House Immigration Bill Sets Path to Citizenship for Dreamers

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 23:43 Hits: 3

On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed the first of two proposals that would legalize large segments of the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

All House Democrats, joined by nine Republicans, voted to approve the American Dream and Promise Act, which passed by a vote of 228 to 197. The proposal would allow more than 2.3 million "Dreamers," or unauthorized immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors, along with beneficiaries of certain temporary humanitarian programs, to gain permanent legal status and, down the road, U.S. citizenship.

Another bill is expected to pass in the House this week that would grant legal status to hundreds of thousands of farmworkers living and working in the U.S. without authorization.

The two measures were recently reintroduced after passing the House in 2019 with some Republican support. Given that president Biden's sweeping plan toward giving legal status to the large undocumented population in the country faces broad Republican rejection, these bills may represent the Democrats' best chance to push forward immigration legislation through the Senate.

Democrats followed through on a promise to push for immigration reform. But Republicans in the Senate are likely to block it. https://t.co/aqvWqGNic8 March 18, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking at an event with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus at the Capitol ahead of the votes, said: "It's always been a pleasure for me to sing the praises of our Dreamers. They make us so proud. For us, this is a day of not only passing legislation but a cause for celebration."

If signed into law, the American Dream and Promise Act would make recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and other undocumented immigrants brought to the country before age 18 eligible to apply for a 10-year period of conditional permanent residence if they satisfy several requirements.

Last month, Democrats in Congress unveiled a broad immigration reform proposal crafted by president Biden's team. The proposal focuses on expanding legal immigration, investing in Central America, and reorganizing border controls. The bill would create a massive, two-tier legalization program for a broad group of immigrants living in the U.S. without authorization.

While it earned praise from progressives, the Biden overhaul faces strong Republican opposition in Congress. Earlier this week, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, the second-highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate, showed his concern that Speaker Pelosi would reach enough votes in the House to secure the bill's passage.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | As 3,000 Hondurans join the migrant caravan headed to the US, the governments of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras signed an agreement with the United States to criminalize and prevent the arrival of these victims of violence, poverty and exclusion. pic.twitter.com/3s33ZFTBYq January 16, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/House-Immigration-Bill-Sets-Path-to-Citizenship-for-Dreamers-20210318-0025.html