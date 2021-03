Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 23:15 Hits: 3

The House voted Thursday to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad, giving Democrats a win in the year’s first vote on an issue that once again faces a steep uphill climb in Congress.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210318-us-house-passes-immigration-bill-creating-path-to-citizenship-for-dreamers