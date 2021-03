Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 07:04 Hits: 3

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on Azerbaijan to investigate all allegations of ill-treatment against Armenian prisoners of war from last fall’s war over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, and to hold those responsible to account.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijan-torture-armenian-prisoners-human-rights-watch/31159037.html