Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 07:19 Hits: 3

Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin will be awarded high honors for contributing to the "containment of the coronavirus pandemic." But the BioNTech founders feel uncomfortable with the cult status they have in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biontech-vaccine-inventors-to-receive-germany-s-knight-commander-s-cross/a-56912141?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf