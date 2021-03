Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 07:20 Hits: 3

Germany still lags behind its peers when it comes to vaccinating its population against COVID-19. Now travel agencies are offering pleasure trips with the jab on top.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-travel-agencies-pitch-vaccine-vacations-to-desperate-germans/a-56914499?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf