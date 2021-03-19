News Roundup: Trump team lied about China threats; Florida ex-senator charged with election fraud

Category: World Hits: 5
Good news: You’ve made it through another day. Here’s some of what you might have missed.
• Declassified report shows that Republican claims about election interference by China were lies
• Texas man arrested on weapons charge near vice president's mansion in Washington, D.C.
• Disgraced ex-senator charged with conspiracy in suspected Florida election fraud
• Your $1,400 American Rescue Plan check could get seized by a debt collector, thanks to Republicans
• Fox News takes up racist lie about immigrants spreading disease, COVID-19 edition
From the community:
• 12 members of the #SeditionCaucus just refused to honor Capitol Police for protecting them on 1/6
• Good News Roundup Mar 18 2021--The Surprising Victory of the Left
