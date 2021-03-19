The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Trump team lied about China threats; Florida ex-senator charged with election fraud

Category: World Hits: 5

Good news: You’ve made it through another day. Here’s some of what you might have missed.

Declassified report shows that Republican claims about election interference by China were lies

Texas man arrested on weapons charge near vice president's mansion in Washington, D.C.

Disgraced ex-senator charged with conspiracy in suspected Florida election fraud

Your $1,400 American Rescue Plan check could get seized by a debt collector, thanks to Republicans

Fox News takes up racist lie about immigrants spreading disease, COVID-19 edition

From the community:

• 12 members of the #SeditionCaucus just refused to honor Capitol Police for protecting them on 1/6

Good News Roundup Mar 18 2021--The Surprising Victory of the Left

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021705

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version