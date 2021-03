Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 02:24 Hits: 4

The European Commission has warned that the bloc would reconsider deals if they did not get what was promised. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-eu-considers-not-sharing-vaccines/a-56908883?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf