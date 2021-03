Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 08:39 Hits: 5

Russia's number-one prisoner, the opposition politician Alexei Navalny, is serving his sentence in a penal colony east of Moscow. Former inmates report extremely harsh conditions there, including solitary confinement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-describes-harsh-conditions-in-russian-penal-colony/a-56910497?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf