Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 09:34 Hits: 5

President Vladimir Putin has brushed aside comments by US President Joe Biden, who said he thought the Russian leader was a killer. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas suggested that Biden's frankness was understandable.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/putin-quips-that-biden-comments-reflect-us-own-issues/a-56912167?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf