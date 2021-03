Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 13:50 Hits: 4

A refugee charged over the death of his son is preparing to take the Greek coast guard to court. He says they delayed the rescue — and accepted that people would die.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghan-migrant-to-sue-greek-coast-guard-over-son-s-drowning/a-56819773?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf