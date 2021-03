Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 17:16 Hits: 6

Hungary's ruling Fidesz party cut off ties with its center-right European sister-parties. The move follows mounting tensions between Hungary and other EU member states over concerns of rule of law in the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungary-viktor-orban-s-ruling-fidesz-party-quits-european-people-s-party/a-56919987?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf