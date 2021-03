Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 16:16 Hits: 6

The EU's drugs regulator said Thursday that the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't increase the overall incidence of blood clots and that the benefits of using it outweigh the possible risks, paving the way for European countries to resume dispensing the shots.

