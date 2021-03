Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 20:00 Hits: 4

Brazil's incoming Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Wednesday that he has been given the mission of unifying the country's fight against COVID-19 by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-s-incoming-health-minister-says-mission-is-to-unify-fight-against-covid-19-14430704