SEOUL: Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (Mar 18), hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South ...

