Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 18:05 Hits: 7

Military officers – and “2034” co-authors – use imagination to reverse-engineer conflict between the U.S. and China as a cautionary tale to avoid war.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2021/0318/How-to-avoid-world-war-Use-your-imagination?icid=rss