Immoral Illegal : U.S. U.K. Move to Expand Nuclear Arsenals, Defying Global Disarmament Treaties

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 12:49 Hits: 5

The United States and the United Kingdom are facing international criticism for moving to expand their nuclear arsenals, defying a growing global movement in support of nuclear disarmament. The U.S. is planning to spend $100 billion to develop a new nuclear missile which could travel 6,000 miles carrying a warhead 20 times stronger than the one dropped on Hiroshima, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just announced plans to lift the cap on its nuclear stockpile, ending three decades of gradual nuclear disarmament in the U.K. “We’re seeing this united, uniform response of nuclear-armed states to what the rest of the world is calling for, which is the total elimination of nuclear weapons,” says Alicia Sanders-Zakre, a policy and research coordinator at the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/18/nuclear_weapons_proliferation