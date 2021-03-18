The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

UK: National Threat Status for Violence Against Women Claimed

Category: World Hits: 3

UK: National Threat Status for Violence Against Women Claimed

U.K. feminists movements demanded on Wednesday that violence against women be considered a "national threat" just as terrorism, child abuse, or cyberattacks. This, amid widespread protests over the killing of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by a policeman.

RELATED:

GLOBALink | School Reopens in England: 1st Step to Ease Lockdown

"We will be asking for violence against women to be recognized for what it is: a national threat," Women’s Equality Party co-founder Catherine Mayer said on Tuesday.

"One hundred and nineteen women have been killed this year by men, but in the new Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill, the sentences that are proposed for attacking statues are a lot worse than for attacking women," the activist explained.

Moreover, the feminist movement denounced that more than 56,000 people are abused every year in England and Wales, while in London, convictions for sex offenders have dropped by 25 percent compared to 2015. 

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/UK-National-Threat-Status-for-Violence-Against-Women-Claimed-20210317-0023.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version