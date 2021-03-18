UK: National Threat Status for Violence Against Women Claimed

Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 01:47 Hits: 3

U.K. feminists movements demanded on Wednesday that violence against women be considered a "national threat" just as terrorism, child abuse, or cyberattacks. This, amid widespread protests over the killing of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by a policeman.

"We will be asking for violence against women to be recognized for what it is: a national threat," Women’s Equality Party co-founder Catherine Mayer said on Tuesday.

We won’t stay silent anymore. We are demanding the right to live free from the fear of violence. Are you listening Westminster? #EnoughIsEnoughpic.twitter.com/DymWcqGGI4 March 12, 2021

"One hundred and nineteen women have been killed this year by men, but in the new Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Bill, the sentences that are proposed for attacking statues are a lot worse than for attacking women," the activist explained.

Moreover, the feminist movement denounced that more than 56,000 people are abused every year in England and Wales, while in London, convictions for sex offenders have dropped by 25 percent compared to 2015.

