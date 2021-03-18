Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 08:38 Hits: 3

The Paris Commune began their insurrection on March 18, 1871, when the largely radical National Guard refused to accept the authority of the French government, killed two generals and took control of Paris – initiating the Communards’ febrile two-month rule over the City of Light. FRANCE 24 looks back at this seminal moment in French history, 150 years on.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210318-from-the-siege-of-paris-to-the-bloody-week-the-commune-150-years-on