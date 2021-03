Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 09:29 Hits: 3

Waiting for her COVID-19 vaccination in a Gaza clinic, Leena Al-Tourk, a 28-year-old Palestinian lawyer, recalled the social pressure she faced in the conservative enclave for getting the shot.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/are-you-insane-some-gazans-shun-covid-19-vaccination-14436944