The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Another mass murder; more confirmation of Russian disinfo; Warnock receives ovation

Category: World Hits: 4

Today's top stories:

Killing spree at Atlanta massage parlors follows a year of heightened anti-Asian racism

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s first speech on the Senate floor inspires the chamber to a standing ovation

Intelligence report confirms those 'close to' Trump were used to spread Russian disinformation

Biden submits Postal Service Board nominations, starting countdown to DeJoy's departure

Biden admin reportedly reverses decision to reopen Homestead prison camp for migrant kids

New Daily Kos/Civiqs poll: Majority of Americans approve of American Rescue Plan

From the community:

My political eulogy for Donald Trump. The media and the GOP have it all wrong.

$80K of bullsh*t: News media overstates cost of COBRA & ACA coverage by 10x or more

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021554

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version