Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 14:29 Hits: 2

The theater director and author Alain Francon is reportedly in a critical state after being attacked with a knife in the southern French city of Montpellier.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-theater-director-alain-francon-seriously-injured-in-attack/a-56901528?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf