Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Several African countries have banned the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine citing possible side-effects. The move follows similar measures by European states. But it could seriously hinder the continent's vaccine rollout.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/african-countries-temporarily-suspend-astrazeneca-vaccine/a-56904649?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf