At least 31 soldiers were killed in an attack in northern Mali this week, an army officer said Wednesday, in one of the deadliest assaults on the military this year.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210317-dozens-of-soldiers-killed-in-attack-on-northern-mali-army-base