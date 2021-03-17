'A symbol of Marseille': Vélodrome football stadium becomes vast vaccination centre

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:03 Hits: 3

One of the largest Covid-19 vaccination centres in France opened Monday at the Vélodrome stadium, home of football club Olympique de Marseille, where up to 2,000 people a day may soon be able to receive jabs against the virus. It is hoped the stadium's symbolic importance will encourage more locals to get vaccinated in a country where vaccine hesitancy is notoriously high.

