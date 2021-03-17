The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'A symbol of Marseille': Vélodrome football stadium becomes vast vaccination centre

Category: World Hits: 3

'A symbol of Marseille': Vélodrome football stadium becomes vast vaccination centre One of the largest Covid-19 vaccination centres in France opened Monday at the Vélodrome stadium, home of football club Olympique de Marseille, where up to 2,000 people a day may soon be able to receive jabs against the virus. It is hoped the stadium's symbolic importance will encourage more locals to get vaccinated in a country where vaccine hesitancy is notoriously high.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210317-a-symbol-of-marseille-v%C3%A9lodrome-football-stadium-becomes-vast-vaccination-centre

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version