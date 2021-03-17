Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:57 Hits: 3

Faced with an unprecedented economic crisis since summer 2019, Lebanon has seen the living conditions of its people deteriorate by the day. The prices of basic foodstuffs have soared and several videos shot earlier this March have shown clashes in supermarkets between customers and also tension between customers and shop managers.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210317-anger-grows-against-lebanese-retailers-accused-of-causing-a-shortage-in-essential-goods