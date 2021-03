Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government will impose tougher restrictions for some regions including Paris from this weekend to counter the accelerating spread of COVID-19 infections, spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/17/france-to-impose-tougher-covid-19-curbs-on-paris-other-regions