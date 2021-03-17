Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca&#039;s vaccine?

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Explainer: How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine? FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's drug watchdog is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it has so far found no causal link between the vaccine and the incidents. The World Health Organization has also said there was no proven link and people should not panic. At least 13 EU member states including Germany, France, Italy have suspended use of the shot pending the outcome of EMA's probe. Read full story

