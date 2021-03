Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 19:25 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday that it has served subpoenas on multiple Chinese companies that provide information and communications technology services in the United States to see if they pose a national security risk. Read full story

