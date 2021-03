Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 12:25 Hits: 2

The European Union will unveil on Wednesday plans to reopen summer travel with a new coronavirus pass intended to help revive the bloc's multi-billion tourism and leisure industries that have been pulverised by the pandemic.

