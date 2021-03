Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 13:50 Hits: 4

Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks on Atlanta-area day spas on Tuesday, and a man suspected of carrying out all of the shootings was arrested hours later in southern Georgia, police said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/atlanta-spa-shootings-asian-women-police-step-up-patrols-14425856