Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 17:39 Hits: 5

A man told a Vatican court on Wednesday how a former papal altar boy sexually abused him over a period of six years while both were teens attending a pre-seminary.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/alleged-victim-in-vatican-sex-abuse-trial-tells-of--shock--14431090