Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 18:16 Hits: 6

Iran and Russia on Wednesday denounced the UK's decision to bolster its nuclear arsenal, with the Islamic republic accusing it of "hypocrisy" and the Kremlin warning the move threatens international stability.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran--russia-denounce-uk-plan-to-boost-nuclear-arsenal-14430556