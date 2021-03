Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 18:46 Hits: 5

Iran's civil aviation body, in a final report, has blamed a misaligned radar and an error by an air defence operator for the shooting-down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January 2020 that killed all 176 people aboard, the agency said on Wednesday (Mar 17).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-s-final-report-blames-air-defence-operator-error-for-ukraine-plane-crash-14430010