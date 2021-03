Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 10:42 Hits: 1

KUCHING: The Sarawak disaster management committee has decided to allow the Qing Ming festival to be observed with adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/17/sarawak-allows-observance-of-qing-ming-strict-sop-applies