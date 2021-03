Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 06:37 Hits: 3

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is lobbying for France's support to help retain our nation's seat on the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), says the Transport Ministry. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/17/malaysia-lobbying-for-france039s-support-in-retaining-global-maritime-seat