Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 11:16 Hits: 1

The former member of the Gambian armed forces is suspected of involvement in crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder under then President Yahya Jammeh.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-arrests-gambian-for-crimes-against-humanity/a-56885981?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf