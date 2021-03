Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:13 Hits: 1

Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed counterpart Reuven Rivlin to his home to discuss Germany's relations with Israel, the situation in the Middle East and how to combat the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-and-israeli-presidents-discuss-middle-east-and-the-coronavirus/a-56889560?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf