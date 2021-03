Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 03:12 Hits: 1

The families of dozens of people killed in clashes between Myanmar security forces and anti-coup protesters held funerals on Tuesday after candle-lit vigils took place overnight in defiance of a curfew.

