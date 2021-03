Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:09 Hits: 1

US director Spike Lee will head the jury at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organisers said Tuesday, making him the first black person to take on the role.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210316-us-filmmaker-spike-lee-to-head-jury-at-cannes-film-festival