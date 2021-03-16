The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Cairo woman rescues little girl being sexually assaulted on CCTV feed

Category: World Hits: 2

Cairo woman rescues little girl being sexually assaulted on CCTV feed An Egyptian woman rescued a little girl from a man who was sexually assaulting her after spotting the ongoing incident on her building’s CCTV feed. The woman saw the man bring the child into a corner of the stairwell and put his hand under her clothes, running his hands over her body. The suspect was identified after this footage was posted online. Activists have been speaking out against what they say is Egypt’s rape culture.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210316-egypte-pedophilie-videosurveillance-caire

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version