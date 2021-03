Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 17:24 Hits: 2

French lawmakers backed a bill late Monday setting the minimum age of sexual consent at 15, marking a major step in a country with traditionally permissive attitudes about sex.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210316-french-lawmakers-back-bill-to-set-age-of-sexual-consent-at-15