Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 12:16 Hits: 1

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday (Mar 16) that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/kremlin-says-pressure-on-countries-to-reject-russia-s-sputnik-v-vaccine-is-unprecedented-14420380