Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:23 Hits: 2

Europe's medicines watchdog said on Tuesday the benefits of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks after several countries halted its use due to concerns about blood clots.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-outweigh-risks-ema-14421476