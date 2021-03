Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 18:51 Hits: 2

A fire last week that killed more than 40 African migrants in an overcrowded detention centre in Yemen's capital Sanaa was started after Houthi forces fired projectiles during a skirmish with detainees, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

